CALIFORNIA, USA — Heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains has led to some road and school closures in California.

The California Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid traveling if possible because heavy snow is expected throughout Monday.

Caltrans has closed Interstate 80 at the Nevada state line due to whiteout conditions. Earlier, traffic was held for about two hours after several cars crashed because of a jackknifed trailer truck about 13 miles (21 kilometers) west of Truckee.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Tuesday afternoon. Areas above 7,000 feet elevation could pick up close to 10 feet of snowfall. Areas above 5,000 feet will see a rare combination of strong winds and heavy snow. A blizzard warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.

The third of three weather systems arrived Monday afternoon. This system is expected to bring some pretty cold air. This colder air will lower snow levels Tuesday morning to 1,000 -1,500 in elevation.

The winter storm sweeping across California and Nevada has dumped at least 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow over the past two days. Much more is expected through Tuesday.

The following schools are closed due to today's storms:

Pollock Pines Elementary School District (Pinewood Elementary and Sierra Ridge Middle School)

Gold Oak Elementary School

Pleasant Valley Middle School

Walt Tyler Elementary Schools

Mountain Creek Middle School

Pioneer Elementary School

Camino School

Amador County Unified School District

