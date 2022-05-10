California Middle Class Tax Refund: Who gets the inflation relief checks?

To be eligible for inflation relief checks, you must have filed taxes in California in 2020, and you must still live in California now.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some Californians will start seeing money in their bank accounts as inflation relief checks go out.

The Franchise Tax Board said the first wave of Middle Class Tax Refunds is going out to people who received Golden State Stimulus payments. Those payments are expected between Oct. 7-25 via direct deposit.

Direct deposit payments will go to eligible taxpayers who e-filed their 2020 California tax return and got their refund via direct deposit. The remaining direct deposits will be happening between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14.

Who gets the inflation relief checks?

To be eligible, you must have filed taxes in California in 2020 and you must still live in California now.

Here are the criteria:

Filed your 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021

California resident for more than half of the 2020 tax year

Not claimed as a dependent

Live in California now

However, these qualifications can vary depending on whether you are claiming dependents. Those who are married and filing jointly or are the head of the household need to make less than $500,000 a year. People who are single or married and filing separately need to make less than $250,000.

How much will your payment be?

Depending on income and tax filing status, some Californians could get anywhere from $200 to $1,050.

For those who e-filed or used direct deposits, you will see that money hit your account between this Friday and Oct. 28.

Those who received stimulus checks but didn’t file electronically will get debit cards in the mail between Oct. 25 and Dec. 10. The rest of the cards should be out by Jan. 15, 2023.

For more information on who qualifies and how much you can get, use this calculator from the Franchise Tax Board.

