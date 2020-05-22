Why are some businesses reopening during the stay-at-home order?

Some viewers have asked ABC10 why some businesses are opening during the state's stay-at-home order while they're told to not leave home save for essential trips.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A slew of businesses have reopened across California as officials continue to ease restrictions set forth by state and local stay-at-home orders. Some viewers have asked ABC10 why some businesses are opening during the state's stay-at-home order while they're told to not leave home save for essential trips.

First let's discuss the stay-at-home order. It was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on March 19, requiring every Californian to stay home as much as possible except for going out for essentials needs like work, groceries, the pharmacy or exercise.

Those activities should take place in your neighborhood. All non-essential businesses were asked to close.

Newsom announced at the end of April that the state would reopen the economy in four stages. Most of California met the safety and preparedness goals for hospitalizations rates, testing and protective equipment on May 4th, allowing some counties to move past Stage 1.

The state moved into the early part of Stage 2 days later, which includes the reopening of lower risk workplaces like retail, manufacturing and offices.

Part of the phased approach recognizes that California is huge, and that some counties should be able to relax or even tighten restrictions depending on the coronavirus impact to their area.

This is called "county variance."

Counties that meet goals set out by the state’s health department are being allowed to reopen faster than others. That's why you;re seeing some businesses open in some counties rather than others.

Let's compare some counties in the Sacramento region.

Placer County moved fully into Stage 2 last week, while Sacramento County was given the OK to do so this week.

This mean you'll see some businesses in Placer reopening sooner than Sacramento.

The decision to open is ultimately left up to individual business owners. Some have gone as far as reopening despite state or county orders.

Others who have been OK'd have decided to stay closed.

A good example is in Roseville where only half of the stores at the Westfield Galleria at Roseville will reopen Friday with safety measures like never before. The number of shoppers will be limited, while Face masks and physical distancing are a must.

