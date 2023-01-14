Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton area due to flooding

Officials strongly encourage residents to get out now before roads are flooded over.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILTON, Calif. — The Wilton area is now under an Evacuation Order after the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services warned about an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels."

The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east to Dillard and Highway 16.

Officials strongly encourage residents to get out now before roads are flooded over.

An evacuation shelter is located at the Chabolla Center, 600 Chabolla Avenue, Galt, Ca 95632. Call 2-1-1 for additional information. Watch for flooded roads.

See a map of the impacted area below:

WATCH MORE: Evacuation warnings issued for rural area in Stanislaus County