x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton area due to flooding

Officials strongly encourage residents to get out now before roads are flooded over.

More Videos

WILTON, Calif. — The Wilton area is now under an Evacuation Order after the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services warned about an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels."

The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east to Dillard and Highway 16.

Officials strongly encourage residents to get out now before roads are flooded over.

An evacuation shelter is located at the Chabolla Center, 600 Chabolla Avenue, Galt, Ca 95632. Call 2-1-1 for additional information. Watch for flooded roads. 

See a map of the impacted area below: 

Credit: Sacramento County OES

WATCH MORE: Evacuation warnings issued for rural area in Stanislaus County

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Before You Leave, Check This Out