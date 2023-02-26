Wind advisory, blizzard warning in place as Northern California braces for next storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — A brief, few-hour-long break in storm conditions for northern California has ended as more rain and snow moved in Sunday morning.
The bulk of the heavy showers are expected to arrive around noon and last through about 5 p.m. Sunday, before slowing down across the valley, forecasters say.
Heavy snow is expected to bring about 8-12" through Donner Pass. Peaks could see as much as 15".
State officials have warned of dangerous travel and avalanche conditions that will continue for much of the weekend.
The next storm system arrives on Monday with strong gusts near noon reaching 30-35 mph in the valley and about 60 mph for the Sierra. More showers and snow showers to continue into Tuesday morning.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Sacramento Valley through 4 p.m. Monday.
A Blizzard Warning has also been issued for much of the Sierra due to blowing and accumulating snow from Monday through Wednesday.
Total snowfall could be as much as 3 to 7 feet.
A Winter Weather Warning is also in effect through Wednesday for snow above 3,000 feet where 3 to 5 feet is possible.
Chain Controls and Road Closures
Interstate 80
Chain restrictions on I-80 westbound is R2 from Alta to the Donner Lake Interchange. I-80 eastbound is R2 from Alta to Kingvale. Trucks are at minimum restrictions.
Highway 50
- Chains restrictions on eastbound Highway 50 are R2 from Sand Flat to Twin Bridges.
- Chain restrictions westbound are R2 from Twin Bridges to Meyers.
Highway 88
- Chain controls on both directions if Highway 88 are R2 from Cook's Station to Picketts Junction.
Highway 4
- Chains controls on both sides of State Route 4 are R2 from Arnold to Mount Reba Road.
- State Route 4 is closed from Lake Alpine to Ebbetts Pass.
*R2 chain controls mean chains or traction devices are required for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels.
