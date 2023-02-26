Wind advisory, blizzard warning in place as Northern California braces for next storm

With snow already falling in the northern and central Sierra, the bulk of rain showers is expected to hit the valley around noon.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A brief, few-hour-long break in storm conditions for northern California has ended as more rain and snow moved in Sunday morning.

The bulk of the heavy showers are expected to arrive around noon and last through about 5 p.m. Sunday, before slowing down across the valley, forecasters say.

Heavy snow is expected to bring about 8-12" through Donner Pass. Peaks could see as much as 15".

State officials have warned of dangerous travel and avalanche conditions that will continue for much of the weekend.

The next storm system arrives on Monday with strong gusts near noon reaching 30-35 mph in the valley and about 60 mph for the Sierra. More showers and snow showers to continue into Tuesday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Sacramento Valley through 4 p.m. Monday.

A Blizzard Warning has also been issued for much of the Sierra due to blowing and accumulating snow from Monday through Wednesday.

Total snowfall could be as much as 3 to 7 feet.

A Winter Weather Warning is also in effect through Wednesday for snow above 3,000 feet where 3 to 5 feet is possible.

Maps

Radar map from ABC10.com. Adjust the layers with a filter on the bottom right corner to show rain, snow, wind and current temperatures:

STORM RESOURCES:

Chain Controls and Road Closures

Interstate 80

Chain restrictions on I-80 westbound is R2 from Alta to the Donner Lake Interchange. I-80 eastbound is R2 from Alta to Kingvale. Trucks are at minimum restrictions.

Highway 50

Chains restrictions on eastbound Highway 50 are R2 from Sand Flat to Twin Bridges .

. Chain restrictions westbound are R2 from Twin Bridges to Meyers.

Highway 88

Chain controls on both directions if Highway 88 are R2 from Cook's Station to Picketts Junction.

Highway 4

Chains controls on both sides of State Route 4 are R2 from Arnold to Mount Reba Road .

. State Route 4 is closed from Lake Alpine to Ebbetts Pass.

*R2 chain controls mean chains or traction devices are required for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicles with snow-tread tires on all four wheels.

Traffic

Live map showing traffic conditions along Interstate 80, Highway 50, and Highway 89 around Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains.

Snow Park locations are identified with purple markers.

Sacramento Valley traffic from Waze (zoom in to where you want to go):

Power Outages

SMUD outages can be found HERE.

Roseville Electric Utility outages can be found HERE.

Lodi Electric Utility outages can be found HERE.

Click HERE for more ABC10 weather maps.

