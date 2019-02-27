SACRAMENTO, Calif — A winter storm in California has been brought along flooding, rain, and a lot of snow. In response to the storms, Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in multiple California counties throughout the state.
The emergency proclamation was declared for the following counties, which noted that “conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property exist” in the proclamation's language:
1. Calaveras
2. El Dorado
3. Humboldt
4. Los Angeles
5. Marin
6. Mendocino
7. Modoc
8. Mono
9. Monterey
10. Orange
11. Riverside
12. San Bernardino
13. San Diego
14. San Mateo
15. Santa Barbara
16. Santa Clara
17. Shasta
18. Tehama
19. Trinity
20. Ventura
21. Yolo
Atmospheric river systems swept through California in early January and in February and brought high winds and a lot of rain, which have caused impacts to multiple counties in the state. The events are also known to cause damage to infrastructure, roads, and highways
The proclamation is intended to help communities respond to and recover from the storm's impacts, which have caused flooding, mudslides, power outages, and infrastructure damage.
As a result of the proclamation, Caltrans will be directed to request aid through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program for help with highway repairs or reconstruction, and it will direct the Office of Emergency Services to provide aid to local governments.
With the winter storms that will pass through Northern California this week, it's important to be prepared in case you're left without power.