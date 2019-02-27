SACRAMENTO, Calif — A winter storm in California has been brought along flooding, rain, and a lot of snow. In response to the storms, Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in multiple California counties throughout the state.

The emergency proclamation was declared for the following counties, which noted that “conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property exist” in the proclamation's language:

1. Calaveras

2. El Dorado

3. Humboldt

4. Los Angeles

5. Marin

6. Mendocino

7. Modoc

8. Mono

9. Monterey

10. Orange

11. Riverside

12. San Bernardino

13. San Diego

14. San Mateo

15. Santa Barbara

16. Santa Clara

17. Shasta

18. Tehama

19. Trinity

20. Ventura

21. Yolo

Atmospheric river systems swept through California in early January and in February and brought high winds and a lot of rain, which have caused impacts to multiple counties in the state. The events are also known to cause damage to infrastructure, roads, and highways

The proclamation is intended to help communities respond to and recover from the storm's impacts, which have caused flooding, mudslides, power outages, and infrastructure damage.

As a result of the proclamation, Caltrans will be directed to request aid through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program for help with highway repairs or reconstruction, and it will direct the Office of Emergency Services to provide aid to local governments.

________________________________________________________________

