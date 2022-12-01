Winter Storm Watch: Rain, snow impacts travel in Northern California

Periods of heavy rain and snow are expected to impact travel through Northern California.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow arrive in Northern California, Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning begins Wednesday night and will continue through early Friday.

In the Valley, occasional heavy rain is expected with heavy snow and travel delays expected in the Sierra. A half-inch to an inch of rain in the Valley is expected and more in some spots. As much as 18-24 inches of snow could fall in the Donner Pass area.

Looking ahead, there's another chance of rain and snow this weekend.

Road Conditions

Snow in the mountains Thursday will impact commute times as roads will be slick. Drivers on I-80 or US-50 should be prepared for chain controls in the Sierra. Drivers on I-5 and in the Valley should increase the following distance and reduce speeds to account for rain.

Interstate 80

Baxter to Truckee: Chain controls are in effect for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive or with snow tires on all wheels, according to Caltrans.

Highway 50

Twin Bridges to Meyers: Chain controls are in effect for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive or with snow tires on all wheels, according to Caltrans.

Find a traffic map HERE. See the latest road conditions and chain controls HERE.

School Closures

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District

All schools in the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District are closed Thursday for a snow day. This includes extracurricular activities.

Pollock Pines Elementary School District

Due to weather and unsafe road conditions, schools in the Pollock Pines Elementary School District are closed Thursday.

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District are closed Thursday in anticipation of heavy snow.

STORM RESOURCES:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for our daily newsletter

ACCOUNTS TO FOLLOW:

RELATED:

Watch more on ABC10: 2 storms aimed at Northern California with high impact travel issues | Winter Storm