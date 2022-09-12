Flood Advisory, Winter Storm Warning: Heavy rain, winds and snow impact Sacramento, Sierra regions this weekend

A Winter Storm Warning began Friday night and will continue through early Monday. A Flood Advisory was issued Saturday morning and remains in place until 1:15 p.m.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Placer, Colusa, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba Counties. The advisory is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Forecasters say those counties could see minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding on some roadways and in parking lots is likely. Never drive through floodwaters.

Rain and snow returned to Northern California this weekend. A Winter Storm Warning began Friday night at 10 p.m. and will continue through early Monday morning at 4 a.m.

In the Valley, heavy rain is expected through at least the early afternoon with heavy snow and travel delays expected in the Sierra. One to two inches of rain in the Valley is forecasted and more in some spots. As much as 2-5 feet of snow could fall in the Sierra with localized higher amounts. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility in the Sierra, creating even more dangerous driving conditions.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the Valley and will cause debris to move around. Winds could be strong enough for tree limbs and some trees to break.

Road Conditions

Snow in the mountains Thursday will impact commute times as roads will be slick. Drivers on I-80 or US-50 should be prepared for chain controls in the Sierra. Drivers on I-5 and in the Valley should increase the following distance and reduce speeds to account for rain.

Interstate 80

Caltrans advises not to travel on I-80 unless absolutely necessary.

Both directions from Drum Forebay to Truckee: Chain controls are in effect for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive or with snow tires on all wheels, according to Caltrans.

Highway 50

Sand Flat to Meyers: Chain controls are in effect for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive or with snow tires on all wheels, according to Caltrans.

Highway 88

Dew Drop to Paynesville: Chain controls are in effect for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive or with snow tires on all wheels, according to Caltrans.

Highway 4

Camp Connel Villa to Mount Reba Road: Chain controls are in effect for all vehicles except four-wheel/all-wheel drive or with snow tires on all wheels, according to Caltrans.

Find a traffic map HERE. See the latest road conditions and chain controls HERE.



