California

Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

At Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada, officials wondered if the recent snowfall could break the snowiest December record of 179 inches set in 1970.

LOS ANGELES — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state. 

At Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada, officials wondered if the recent snowfall could break the snowiest December record of 179 inches set in 1970. Other areas of California saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period. 

The storms across the West, which could drop rain and snow over much of the region into next week and plunge the Pacific Northwest into a lengthy cold snap, follow a now-departed atmospheric river that delivered copious amounts of precipitation earlier this week.

Read the full AP story here.

