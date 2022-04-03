'Just don't be a fool' | With boulder out the way, Highway 50 communities get ready for snow

Schlosser owns and operates Strawberry Station Convenience Store along Highway 50 for the past 10 years. He says things are usually busier on snow days.

ECHO LAKE, Calif. — The CHP and Caltrans say Highway 50 is now open in both directions following the removal of a large rockslide as crews prepare for snowy driving conditions.

"Just pretty much no customers," said David Schlosser who owns a business along Highway 50. "We didn't even come open the store until about 9:30."

ABC10's Carley Gomez says those in the area should expect more scattered snow showers through Saturday. While this isn't a huge snowmaker, we can expect about 4-6 inches of snow off US 50 and Echo Pass.

It's just enough to require snow tires, Gomez says. If there are any loose rocks remainingthe , they shouldn't be weighed down too much, but you should always be prepared when traveling in the snow; just in case you find yourselves in a rockslide situation or a highway snow closure. Packing extra food, and blankets is a must.

With the incoming snowfall, Schlosser says drivers should always dress appropriately and have items like a shovel, sleeping bags along with snacks and water in their cars.. he also says drivers should always have chains that fit their tires.

"I would recommend never buying chains from big companies like Walmart or K-mart," Schlosser said. "They never fit the vehicles, they always come to here and they're upset that they don't work."

Dennis Norgord has lived in this area for three years.

"I just came down to get the mail, and the store here, I just wanted to go in and say hi," Norgord said.

Norgord is no stranger to dealing with heavy amounts of snow and says he isn't concerned about tonight's storm. However, he along with Schlosser urge drivers to take it slow and be extra cautious.

"It's not very much snow so I'll be able to shovel it out pretty easily I'm pretty sure," Norgord said.

"Just don't be a fool," Schlosser said.

Caltrans says if your car starts sliding on the snow, take your foot off the gas pedal and steer in the direction you want to travel. But never lock your brakes because that could cause you to spin out.