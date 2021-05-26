Woman convicted for operating California sex trafficking ring

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the conviction and sentencing of a woman who was tied to a sex trafficking operation from 2015 to 2019.

OAKLAND, Calif. — A woman was convicted for her role in a sex trafficking operation that spanned across California from 2015 to 2019.

Jing Chiang Huang was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday, announced California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"Plain and simple: Trafficking young Asian women for sex is criminal,” Bonta said in a press release. “It’s also part of a long history of objectification in this country that has been part and parcel of the anti-Asian violence we’ve seen across the United States."

Huang was originally charged for more than a dozen crimes on June 26, 2019, along with other defendants as well. The felonies allegedly committed between 2015 to 2019 included sex trafficking of multiple victims, tax fraud and money laundering.

The defendants allegedly used a website to advertise the victims and "allegedly deprived individuals of their liberty in order to force them to commit sex acts at multiple brothel locations."

Huang pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit human trafficking, three counts of income tax evasion and one count of money laundering on January 16, 2020. On Wednesday, she was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison and must pay over $550,000 in restitution to the California Franchise Tax Board.

Multiple agencies across California were involved in the arrests of Huang and the other defendants and they were able to rescue more than a dozen suspected sex trafficking victims, according to the release.

The California Justice Department is still working on its cases against the other defendants.

