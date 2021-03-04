19-year-old woman found dead in Siskiyou County, sheriff's officials say

19-year-old Tatiana Dugger was found dead in Siskiyou after her family from Butte County reported her missing on Jan. 9.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 19-year-old woman was found dead on Friday morning in Siskiyou County after being reported missing in January, according to Butte County Sheriff's officials.

Tatiana Dugger's family reported her missing to Oakland police on Jan. 9. While phone records show her last known location was in Oakland, Butte County Sheriff's Department became involved in the case because she had family living in Butte County.

Law enforcement officials have released information about what led to Dugger's death or how the Siskiyou County deputies found her. They ask anyone with information to contact the Butte County Sheriff's Office, Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office or the Oakland Police Department.

