Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized

A Sunday morning car crash in Yuba City on westbound Bridge Street left one female passenger dead at the scene, according to police.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries.

The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.

Early findings reported by Yuba City police indicate the Toyota Rav 4 made an unsafe turn in front of the Ford E350.

One passenger and the Toyota Rav 4 driver were hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the Ford E350 was not injured.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected to be involved in the crash, police say, and the investigation is still ongoing.