SAUSALITO, Calif. — A woman has been rescued from the wreckage of her Northern California home after it slid down a hill during the second day of heavy rain.

Video from the rescue shows the woman conscious and talking as she is taken away on a gurney by rescue crews.

KGO-TV reports at least 50 homes have been evacuated after a mudslide struck the Sausalito neighborhood.

Officials have set up an evacuation center as the strong storm continues to pound the area.

Natural Weather Service forecasters say Sausalito has received nearly 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain in the last 24 hours.

Further south, authorities are urging people to leave homes near the Guadalupe River in San Jose.

Santa Clara officials emailed an alert early Thursday, saying those who live by the river should seek higher ground due to flooding threats.

