Woodland man arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting children in Massachusetts

Jacob Guerrero is appearing in California court on Friday for allegedly filming an 11-year-old girl changing through the window of her Norfolk home in 2021.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A man was arrested in California on Friday morning for filming an 11-year-old girl changing through her bedroom in Massachusetts in March 2021.

Woodland resident Jacob Guerrero, 23, is being charged with multiple allegations including sexual exploitation of a minor.

On March 17, 2021, Guerrero had allegedly gotten on top of the garage of a home in Norfolk, Massachusetts, and stood just outside of the second-story window recording video of the child undressing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts.

Guerrero had reportedly done surveillance of the family’s home in the weeks leading up to the crime, making notes of their routine on his phone including when they got home, showered, and changed. He had also allegedly done the same with multiple other homes in the area.

The case was brought up following a separate investigation into Guerrero allegedly dressing up as a woman and recording young girls changing in the dressing room of a retail outlet in Wrentham.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Guerrero may face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of the alleged crimes.

Guerrero will make his first federal court appearance in California Friday afternoon.

The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney of Massachusetts, the FBI, and the Wrentham Police Department.

