Yolo County ahead of other counties in clearing marijuana-related convictions due to partnership

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office says a partnership started by their office has cleared 728 marijuana-related convictions.

WOODLAND, Calif. — As tens of thousands of people across California wait to have marijuana-related convictions dismissed and sealed from their records, a partnership started by the Yolo County District Attorney's Office offers a potential solution for the quick dismissal and sealing of records.

In the 2016 general election, voters in California passed Proposition 64, regulating the possession, personal use, cultivation and sale of cannabis products in the state to those over 21 or with a qualifying medical condition.

The proposition, passed by 57.1% of voters, also authorized the resentencing or dismissal and sealing of marijuana-related convictions from the past.

While the state's Department of Justice was ordered by the proposition to identify all convictions that qualify for a reduced punishment before July 1, 2019, tens of thousands of Californians still have felony marijuana-related convictions on their record, according to the Yolo County District Attorney's Office.

Yolo County DA's office says the new technology along with efforts for those who had been convicted of marijuana-related offenses has put the county ahead of others in clearing and expunging records.

In 2018, Yolo County partnered with the Public Defender's Office and the non-profit Code For America which quickly identified those with marijuana-related convictions on their record.

This process meant that those seeking to clear their records did not have to file a motion or appear in court. After identifying those qualifying for the dismissal and sealing of records, the Yolo County District Attorney chose to expunge the records.

"Marijuana convictions should no longer be a barrier to people’s ability to seek employment or housing or negatively impact their lives any further," Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said in a statement. "My office and the Public Defender are dedicated to finding ways to use technology to advance smart criminal justice reform and increase efficiencies."

Yolo County was the first county in the state to create the partnership which used technology described as "revolutionary". Other agencies such as the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office soon followed by partnering with the same Code For America program to clear convictions in their jurisdiction.

In total, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office says it identified and cleared 728 marijuana-related convictions as a result of the program.

The Yolo County District Attorney's Office says county residents who may be entitled to relief under Prop 64, should visit the Public Defender's Office's "Clear My Record" website.

