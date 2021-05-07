Yosemite climbers face new obstacle: overnight permits

CALIFORNIA, USA — Yosemite National Park is making it a little harder for rock climbers to tackle the biggest and toughest walls.
The park said Friday it would require climbers to get free permits if they plan to spend the night climbing the walls of El Capitan, Half Dome and other iconic granite features. The long-rumored plan will inevitably cause grumbling in a climbing culture that embraces freedom but could also help limit the number of people on classic routes that have become more crowded as the sport has grown in popularity.
Yosemite says it will seek voluntary compliance but could fine climbers who break the rules.
