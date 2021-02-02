You'll need a reservation to visit Yosemite National Park for the February 2021 'Firefall'

Due to COVID, the park can only be accessed by reservation when it reopens on Feb. 8. But today, 80% of February's day-use passes will be available to buy online.

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif. — It’s hard enough to try to see Yosemite National Park’s majestic “Firefall” during normal circumstances. Making things more complicated this year, as it has with almost everything else in life, is the coronavirus.

Due to COVID, the park can only be accessed by reservation when it reopens to guests on Feb. 8.

Starting Feb. 1, 80% of all day-use passes for the month will be available to book online. And those passes are expected to go fast. According to the National Park Service (NPS), reservations are taken “almost immediately” so they recommend having an account made and ready on Recreation.gov and to try to book as soon as you can, promptly at 8 a.m. PT.

The remaining 20% of day passes will be made available two days prior to the day of a planned visit. So, for example, if you want to visit the park on Feb. 13, you’ll need to book your reservations on Feb. 11. These passes are subject to the same kind of buying frenzy, so again, the park’s recommendation is to be ready to book promptly at 8 a.m.

This year’s Firefall is expected between Feb. 13 and Feb. 25, according to NPS, and will only be visible if there are clear evening skies.

“This unique lighting effect happens only on evenings with a clear sky when the waterfall is flowing. Even some haze or minor cloudiness can greatly diminish or eliminate the effect,” the NPS said.

“Firefall” is the name given to phenomenon at Yosemite’s Horsetail Fall where, for a short period in February, the backlit sunset shines through the water and makes it seem as though lava is pouring over the cliff.

Horsetail Fall is located on the eastern edge of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley and is about a 1.5-mile hike, each way, to visit. According to NPS, it’s fairly easy to miss, but over the years the location has exploded in popularity. If you are lucky to get a day pass into the park, you do not need special permission to view the fall.

