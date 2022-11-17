Yosemite National Park drops reservations starting in summer 2023

The park says it’ll make an announcement in December asking for the public’s help in designing future approaches.

MARIPOSA, Calif. — If you’re planning to go to Yosemite National Park next summer, you'll no longer need a reservation.

Reservations were needed to access the park in summer 2020-22 due to the pandemic and because attractions were closed for repairs.

That said, reservations *might* return in the future. The park says it’ll make an announcement in December asking for the public’s help in designing future approaches to keep the visitor experience great while protecting the park’s natural resources.

Several Twitter users replied to park’s announcement – a majority voiced support for the reservation system saying it reduced the number of cars and it’s difficult to enjoy the sights when there are too many people at the park.

Other Twitter users who live close to the park said it would be nice to just access it whenever they wanted rather than go through a reservation system.