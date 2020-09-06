Most areas of Yosemite National Park set to reopen on June 11

Most areas of the park will be open with some modifications. The park is aiming to drop vehicle entries by half for a while and other features won't come back.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A bit of normalcy is coming back to California summers as Yosemite National Park inches further into a phased reopening.

"There is no place like Yosemite, and we can't wait to welcome visitors back," said Acting Superintendent Cicely Muldoon in a news release. "It's going to be a different kind of summer, and we will continue to work hand in hand with our gateway communities to protect community health and restore access to Yosemite National Park."

That access starts with a new day use reservation system. During the first phase of their reopening, they'll be offering 1,700 vehicle passes each day. Sales for the passes starts at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and reopening for the park's primary attractions will start June 11.

Most areas of the park will be open again, with some modifications, however some location and facilities are closed due to public health and safety concerns.

RELATED:

The park is aiming to allow about 50% of the average June vehicle entry rate each day, or about 3,600. Access is being limited to help reduce overcrowding at the park. The new vehicle passes get validated at the park gate on the reservation date and can be used for seven days of entry.

Officials say the system won't be used when operations at the park return to normal from the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors won't need the day use reservation pass if they head to the park with a camping concession-operating lodging reservation, wilderness or Half Dome permit, vacation rental, use the Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System, or tour with a local business that has commercial use authorizations.

Other things returning June 11 include the following:

Overnight camping in Yosemite Valley

Retail and food and beverage services

Park's visitor center services, which will be outdoors to give information and education programs

While some attractions will be returning, others won't be returning this year. This includes:

Shuttle buses

High Sierra Camps

Housekeeping Camp

Visitor's are asked to recreate responsibly and follow local area health orders, practice social distancing, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities. Officials are asking people to not visit the park if they are sick or were recently exposed to the coronavirus.

For more information on the phased reopening and what's open and closed, click HERE.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: