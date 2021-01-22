Yosemite National Park to remain closed after wind damage

The wind knocked down two giant sequoias and caused millions of dollars in damage.

YOSEMITE VILLAGE, Yosemite Valley — Yosemite National Park will remain closed through the weekend after high Mono winds that battered much of California, knocked down two giant sequoias and caused millions of dollars in damage.

The park says it hopes to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 26, except for areas south of Yosemite Valley that will remain shut to visitors for safety reasons. According to a post on Facebook, visitors will need to enter the park using El Portal Road (Highway 140), Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120 from the west), and Hetch Hetchy Road.

A spokesman said high winds on Monday toppled the sequoias. They also crushed trucks and damaged buildings, including employee homes. Crews were working to repair downed electrical lines, especially in the Wawona area, which had lost power.

Because of the California's regional stay-at-home order still in place for the Yosemite area, once the park reopens, it'll only be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for day-use activities only.

