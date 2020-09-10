Yuba City mom creates campaign honoring her 13-year-old son, killed in suspected DUI hit-and-run

The "10 For Alec" challenge was created one year after Alec Flores was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver while he was walking to school.

YUBA CITY, Calif — Turning tragedy into action, the "10 for Alec" campaign just launched to honor 13-year-old Alec Flores from Yuba City.

Alec was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver a year ago this week while he was walking to school. His mother started the campaign in his honor.

At 13 years old, Alec Flores was an aspiring athlete.

"He was a football player and a wrestler. He also loved to ride his bike and swim. He got up in the morning and worked out," said Tara Repka-Flores, Alec's mom.

A wrestling match in October 2019 would be the last sport he would play. Alec was tragically killed the very next day while walking to school. A suspected drunk driver hit him and drove away.

"We feel sad about the tomorrows we don't get to have with him," said Repka-Flores.

Repka-Flores said she won't stop fighting for justice for her son, but she is also channeling her grief by creating a foundation in his name.

It's called the Alec Flores Youth Sports Scholarship Corporation. The goal is to award young athletes scholarships and raise $10,000, $10 at a time.

"We thought it would be fun to do an online challenge," Repka-Flores said.

The challenge is called "10 for Alec."

The concept is simple: do anything 10 times. Ten workouts. Ten art projects. Even dogs can participate with 10 rollovers! Then all you have to do is donate $10 to the foundation and ask someone else to do the same.

"You know, we all only get so much time and he got a shorter time than he or any of us wanted. But to me, doing these things with challenges is helping to amplify his impact on the world," said Repka-Flores.

