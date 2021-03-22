Yuba County man found dead hours after being reported missing

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — An 86-year-old Yuba County man was found dead in a drainage ditch just hours after being reported missing from a home in Hallwood, Calif., authorities said.
Family members first reported Terry Grady missing around 8 a.m. Sunday. The family told Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies Grady suffered from dementia and was last seen Saturday night in a guesthouse at the home.
An extensive search effort was organized by law enforcement, including family members, and members of the community.
Sadly, just before 5 p.m., Sunday, March 21, a search team found Grady dead in the water of an irrigation ditch along Highway 20 near Hallwood.
An official cause of death has not yet been determined.