Yuba County man found dead hours after being reported missing

A search team found Terry Grady, 86, dead in the water of an irrigation ditch in the 2400 block on the west side of Highway 20.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — An 86-year-old Yuba County man was found dead in a drainage ditch just hours after being reported missing from a home in Hallwood, Calif., authorities said.

Family members first reported Terry Grady missing around 8 a.m. Sunday. The family told Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies Grady suffered from dementia and was last seen Saturday night in a guesthouse at the home.

An extensive search effort was organized by law enforcement, including family members, and members of the community.

Sadly, just before 5 p.m., Sunday, March 21, a search team found Grady dead in the water of an irrigation ditch along Highway 20 near Hallwood.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

Read more from ABC10