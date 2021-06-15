Yuba County man missing after camping trip in Strawberry Valley

Daniel Bennett was camping with friends in the Strawberry Valley area of the Tahoe National Forest when he left the group, sometime in the night on Friday, June 11.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Yuba County are asking for the public’s help finding a man reported missing from a campsite in the Strawberry Valley area.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Daniel Bennett of Dobbins, Calif. was camping with friends in the Strawberry Valley area of the Tahoe National Forest when he left the group, sometime in the night on Friday, June 11.

His friends told investigators that Bennett left their campsite on foot, wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, and hiking boots. He also had with him a bag containing food, water, and a flashlight.

Bennett’s friends said he is an avid hiker and fisherman, knows the area well, and has been known to hike long hikes when out fishing.

A Yuba County Search and Rescue team has been deployed to the area around Strawberry Valley, searching for Bennett. Anyone who has recently seen or heard from him should call the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at 530-749-7777, and reference missing person case 21-002255 with Deputy Baumgardner.

