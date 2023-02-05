x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Former Yuba County Sheriff dead after four decades of serving his community

Yuba County Sheriff's officials announced former Sheriff Gary Tindel passed away Thursday. He retired from the Sheriff's Office in 1999.
Credit: Yuba County Sheriff's Office
Former Yuba County Sheriff Gary Tindel

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Former Yuba County Sheriff Gary Tindel passed away Friday according to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Tindel began working for the Sheriff's Office in 1971 and climbed up the ranks to Sheriff-Coroner in 1991—a position he held for another eight years.

He officially retired from the service in 1991, but continued to be active in the law enforcement community until his death.

Tindel received his master's degree in criminal justice from Sacramento State University, according to his LinkedIn page.

"Sheriff Tindel was an incredible mentor to so many throughout his career and he will never be forgotten," said a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

WATCH MORE: The last large area of undeveloped land in Rocklin is here to stay | To The Point

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

More Videos

In Other News

New volunteer group River City Waterway Alliance clear abandoned encampments

Before You Leave, Check This Out