Former Yuba County Sheriff dead after four decades of serving his community

Yuba County Sheriff's officials announced former Sheriff Gary Tindel passed away Thursday. He retired from the Sheriff's Office in 1999.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Former Yuba County Sheriff Gary Tindel passed away Friday according to a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Tindel began working for the Sheriff's Office in 1971 and climbed up the ranks to Sheriff-Coroner in 1991—a position he held for another eight years.

He officially retired from the service in 1991, but continued to be active in the law enforcement community until his death.

Tindel received his master's degree in criminal justice from Sacramento State University, according to his LinkedIn page.

"Sheriff Tindel was an incredible mentor to so many throughout his career and he will never be forgotten," said a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.