California's massive snowpack to bring faster, higher and colder rivers this spring

With the season's statewide snowpack at 237% of average as of April 3, California state agencies are urging the public to take extra precautions on the water

CALIFORNIA, USA — With California's massive snowpack surpassing 230% of average as of April 3, state agencies and local rescue teams are urging the public to take extra precautions and be aware of cold-water dangers.

As the epic California snowpack begins to melt, river and stream flows have risen to levels not seen in years.

Zachary Corbo, public information officer for the Drowning Accident Rescue Team (DART), said the water has been running faster, higher and colder for months now.

"I think in this year, folks should really take a look at the water conditions and say, 'Is that faster than I remember it? Is it colder than I remember it?''" said Corbo.

"I think the answer is going to be 'yes' in both cases, and your body reacts differently. When it’s running faster, when it’s running colder, your body will physically have a different reaction," said Corbo.

This week, a man clinging onto a log was rescued near Miller Park Marina. In March, a kayaker on the American River had to be rescued near Rancho Cordova.

Also in March, a man was found dead in the American River near Discovery Park.

"It puts incredible stress on the agencies that have to respond to this," said Corbo.

"Of course, they will do their duty every time to their fullest. But if we don’t have to do these recoveries, we’re in a much better position," he added.

