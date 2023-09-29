Ring camera catches man throwing traffic cone full of blazing garbage onto Stockton homeowner's roof

It happened overnight while a couple was sleeping in their home with their dog.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The search is on for an arsonist in Stockton who tried to set a house on fire Thursday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. while a couple was sleeping in their home with their dog and their Ring camera captured footage of it.

"[He] walked right up, hopped up there, tossed it over his head and then jumped down forward and never saw him again,” said homeowner Joel Chandler.

The video shows a man carrying a traffic cone full of trash and lighting it on fire. He then walks up to the front of the home at North Lincoln and Oak streets, climbs up the porch and tosses it on top of the roof.

It wasn’t until 6 a.m. when Chandler’s wife noticed what happened.

"Luckily it was only smoldering up there. You know the guy was obviously unsuccessful or we wouldn't be standing here. [The] fire department showed up real quick and hosed it down, took off the shingles that were damaged to make sure nothing underneath it was smoldering,” said Chandler.

Stockton police came to the home and met with Stockton Fire arson investigators. Chandler says it’s strange because of Wednesday’s warehouse fire one street over and a couple blocks away.

"The only thing I can think of is there was a fire the day before right down the street, so maybe they could be connected,” said Chandler. “My wife has some rooms and wards you can see drawn here for protection, you know maybe it was a religious elite or something."

Chandler has lived there for three years and says people tend to keep to themselves. They have no idea who he is and are concerned it wasn’t a random act.

"We just spoke to the arson investigator, and he said he was pretty excited about the video he has. Hopefully he'll be able to find something off that, get a nice shot of the face from the still, see what he can track down,” said Chandler.

The couple has shared information on social media and apps letting others know about what happened. They’re hoping it will help investigators will identify and find the person who almost set their home on fire.

