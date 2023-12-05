Camino elementary school janitor arrested for child sex crimes

His bail was set at $2 million.

CAMINO, Calif. — An elementary school janitor in El Dorado County is now facing child sex abuse charges.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Christopher Slager of Pollock Pines was arrested Friday.

He is facing several counts of sexual acts with a child under 10.

The sheriff’s office says Slager works as an elementary school janitor in Camino, and that no identified victims were enrolled at Camino School or the Camino Unified School District.

His bail was set at $2 million and anyone who might have had contact with Slager is asked to email Det. Harris at harrisb@edso.org.

