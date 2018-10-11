If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

PARADISE, Calif. — It was a race to get out. Driving through the devastation of the Camp Fire, you will find cars abandoned on the side of the road as people ran for their lives.

"It takes a toll on all of us," said Butte County Sheriff Korey Honea.

Sheriff Honea shared how this fire changed day into night, destroyed neighborhoods without relentless speed.

"I was up there yesterday during the evacuation piece and there in the morning, but it was pitch black," Honea said. "It was ash raining down. It was frightening. Very scary. I went back last night about 1:30 and interestingly enough, when the fire comes through and it burns down the familiar landmarks, it make it’s difficult to find where you are at.

"You are disoriented. I went back today and saw it in the daylight and saddened and a little bit shocked at the amount of destruction that’s up there. But there’s a lot of damage up there you know."

As of Friday night, 9 people have been found dead. Sheriff Honea expects that number will rise.

"The fire moved very fast through that area and you had people get out as fast as possible," Honea said. "And you had people chose to remain, but unfortunately I believe that we will encounter more causalities."

Given all this county has gone through in the past several years with fires and with the Oroville Spillway evacuations, Honea is worried for his community.

"I’m worried about the cumulative effect of all this on the community and members on the department," he added.

Despite the devastation, he has seen the strong come forward in the past 48 hours. Even his own staff, 20 of them without homes now, are all working to protect others.

"He has one uniform. He was working when it happened but he’s here today. I’m inspired by that. I’m inspired by the fact that he wants to be here today to protect his community," he said about one of his sergeants.

As the emotions start to feel more real, Sheriff Honea hopes Butte County will stay alert and will help each other.

"We are not out of the woods yet," Honea said. "If we get in the situation that if we need more evacuations please heed the warning and evacuate."

