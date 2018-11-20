In the Sacramento area, the air quality is slowly getting better. However, for allergy sufferers, the past several days have been extremely difficult.
"I don't remember writing so many prescriptions for allergy and asthma medication as I have done in the last 10 days, ever in my life," said Dr. George Bensch.
Bensch says his patient load at his Allergy, Immunology & Asthma Medical Group in Stockton has shot up by 30 percent. He says he's never seen patients endure this kind of long term, poor air quality ever before.
"This is new territory for us. A lot of these sicker folks we're going to follow who have dropped their pulmonary function, lowered their pulmonary function, gotten to critically low levels," said Bensch.
So, what's the doctor's advice if your allergy suffering is off the charts? It's what you've heard before: Stay inside.
"If you have to go out wear a mask when you go out, it will help some. Don't become overly dependent on it and think it's going to protect you. It cuts down on a percentage," said Bensch.
The doctor also recommends flushing out your nose with saline, taking allergy pills and purchasing over the counter steroid nose spray.
But, beware if you do.
"Stay away from the ephedrine-synephrines which can burn your nose and have a rebound effect,” he said.
