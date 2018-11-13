Camp Fire victims have lost far too much to the devastating wildfire, and UC Davis is making an effort to make sure any pets left behind have at least some chance to be reunited with their owner.

The UC Davis veterinary hospital has made a Facebook photo album for found pets that were lost due to the Camp Fire. Currently, the album contains only 15 photos, however, the album is expected to update as more come in.

The album includes cats currently under their care with no identified owner; 23 cats were received on Monday. While the hospital is expecting more animals to come in, they won't know what kind of animals they are.

The UC Davis team has had experience in these situations with other wildfires bringing in animals that required even more extreme care.

So far, their efforts are not going unappreciated.

“…we’ve met some of the owners that have brought them in that have lost everything, and the owners are so grateful that we’re able to provide the care that we can,” said UC Davis spokesperson Trina Woods.

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The animals without owners are technically considered property of the Animal Services division in the county from which they come, and those animals stay hospitalized until they are healthy enough to be returned to those authorities.

If you believe the hospital has found one of your pets, email ucdavisvetmed@gmail.com. You'll need to provide a photo ID of your missing pet if possible.

Rest assured that if you’re animal is pictured in the photo album, he or she is getting “lots of love and care,” according to Woods.

“One of them last night was purring even as he was being examined… he was getting lots of head scratches. Everybody there was doing the best that they possibly can to make these guys comfortable.”

While the hospital cannot foster or adopt out these animals, those interested in helping can donate toward their care by clicking HERE. The funds go toward the extra staff that has to be brought in to handle both the new animals and their normal case loads at the hospital. These funds also go toward extra supplies, medications, anesthesia, and sedation, bedding, cat litter and other necessities.

“It’s pretty much all hands on deck around the clock right now, so we’re just doing the best we possibly can for these guys.”

© 2018 KXTV