The Camp Fire started near Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap at about 6:30 Thursday morning, November 8, 2018. It has burned more than 100,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office is posting the latest evacuation information on Twitter. Click HERE.

The latest CAL Fire map is viewable HERE:

Click HERE for the latest fire information from CAL Fire.

RELATED: "California Wildfires: The New Normal" is ABC10's new, 9-part series on how wildfires are changing lives across Northern California.

Here are the latest road closures and traffic conditions through from Waze:

Camp Fire: Scenes of the aftermath Pictured is a downed power line next to a burned car. Pictured is what is left standing of a Safeway store in Paradise, CA. Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif. A power line went down near on intersection Ridgecrest Drive. A part of the powerline down on Ridgecrest Drive has sparked flames. Here is what is left of a home in Paradise, Calif. The remnants of the Paradise Inn. Here is a smoldering home fire. Another burned car in Paradise, Calif. Here is a car collision in Paradise,Calif., headed out of town. Here is a car burned in Paradise, Calif. Ken's Automotive Service is burned down in Paradise, Calif. Pictured are first respondents and a downed powerline in Paradise, Calif. Here is a photo of Skyway in Paradise, Calif. Here is another view off of Skyway in Paradise, Calif. Here is another image of Skyway in Paradise, Calif.

