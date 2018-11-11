If viewing on the ABC10 app, click here for multimedia

The Camp Fire started near Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap at about 6:30 Thursday morning, November 8, 2018. It has burned more than 100,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE.

Camp Fire: Photos from Town of Paradise show mass fire devastation PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: The interior of a building burns as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A plume of smoke rises above the Camp Fire as it moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. 