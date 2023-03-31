'Camp Resolution' to become self-governing safe parking Sacramento homeless encampment

Sacramento city officials said Friday they're leasing the Colfax Street property to the nonprofit Safe Ground Sacramento, Inc. for free.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Homeless people living at the encampment dubbed 'Camp Resolution' will become self-governing after Sacramento city officials struck a deal with a nonprofit organization.

Officials said Friday the Safe Ground Sacramento, Inc. nonprofit is getting a 120-day lease for the property at 2225 Colfax St. — at no cost.

The nonprofit overseen by attorney Mark Merin was established in 2009 to advocate against the city's camping ordinances and call for unhoused residents to be given secure housing.

“We are anxious to assist Camp Resolution residents to demonstrate that homeless people can self-govern and assist each other to obtain permanent housing,” said Merin.

According to the deal:

Sacramento city officials agreed to provide the site with 33 trailers and privacy fencing.

Outreach workers will work with unhoused residents at the encampment to connect them with services and more permanent housing.

Safe Ground Sacramento will relieve the city of liability over the site.

The site will be self-governed by a resident council and an operations plan approved by the city officials will be adopted within 30 days of the commencement of the lease.

Sleeping cabins are not eligible for the site because of soil contamination identified by the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board.

City officials addressed the situation but initially decided not to pursue the Colfax Street property because of operating costs.

It wasn't until unhoused residents began claiming the site as their own in fall 2022 that city officials re-engaged with the property to try and stop the growing encampment.

"Representatives from Safe Ground Sacramento, Inc. subsequently contacted the City and proposed the operation of a self-governing site there that would be compliant with the Water Board’s and City’s conditions and would require limited resources from the City," said city officials.

According to the lease agreement, Safe Ground Sacramento Inc. demonstrated an "understanding of the needs of those experiencing unsheltered homelessness in the city and a dedication to the pursuit of safe communities in which unsheltered households can find safety and stability, while also addressing barriers to housing.”