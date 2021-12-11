Woodland woman suffers a 'major cardiac episode' after having eggs thrown at her

The Woodland Police Department said the attack happened Sunday, Nov. 7 at Campbell Park.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 74-year-old Woodland woman is in the hospital recovering after police said she experience a "major cardiac episode" after eggs were thrown at her in Campbell Park.

The Woodland Police Department said on Facebook the attack happened on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the park on Thomas Street. Police say the woman called to report a "vandalism and assault." From what police wrote on Facebook, the woman yelled at the "suspects" who were riding motorized scooters in the park. Police said the "suspects" then threw eggs at the woman and left the area.

When police arrived, the woman got out of her vehicle and fell to the floor after saying she wasn't feeling well. That's when help from the Woodland Fire Department and AMR ambulance was called.

"Several officers arrived prepared with first aid equipment and an Automated External Defibrillator ... performed CPR until Woodland Fire and AMR personnel arrived and began assisting," police said in the post. "After using the AED and performing CPR, the victim’s heart and respiratory health appeared to be improving." The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is said to be in "stable condition."

Police are asking anyone with information to call 530-666-2411.

