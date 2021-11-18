'Can I fly with it?' | Thanksgiving foods you can and can't bring on the plane

Here's a list of what Thanksgiving foods can be carried through security.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif — Is it your turn to bring the turkey for Thanksgiving dinner this year? Well, before you head to the airport with those special ingredients in your carry-on luggage, you need to know what you can and can't bring through a security checkpoint.

Data from AAA reports more than 4.5 million people will travel by air, with the highest number of travelers leaving on the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, most foods can be carried through a checkpoint - as long as it's a solid item.

Below is a list of the most common food items that people asked about, according to the TSA.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint

Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats

Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked

Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag

Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag Casseroles . Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic

. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic Mac ‘n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination,

Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination, Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens

Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas.

Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas. Candy

Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be packed in checked baggage

Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them. Check bag foods

Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them. Check bag foods Gravy . Homemade or in a jar/can.

. Homemade or in a jar/can. Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider.

Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them.

It’s got liquid in the can, so check them. Preserves, jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them.

They are spreadable, so best to check them. Maple syrup