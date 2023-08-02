Cannabis business and rehab center clash over shared location in Sacramento

A cannabis dispensary and rehabilitation center were both approved for the same commercial plaza, which has brought to light a bigger issue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The clash between a cannabis dispensary and rehabilitation center over being in the same commercial plaza has brought to light a bigger issue. If both were approved, why has it become a problem now?

There is also the discussion surrounding socio and economic issues around cannabis entrepreneurship but also a stigma around those recovering from drug use.

The city of Sacramento has a CORE program, Cannabis Opportunity Reinvestment and Equity, to help those open businesses who have historically been disproportionately affected by the war on drugs.

La Krisha Young is one of ten program lottery winners set to open a dispensary.

“A medicine that a community is looking to me at this time to get into a position to feel safe and come and get it from,” said Young.

But even though her permit was approved for a storefront in Valley Hi Village, a neighboring rehabilitation facility, Diamond House Detox, opened before her. Now, there are concerns if the two should co-exist.

Young has already spent $200,000 and worked years on the business.

Maisha Bahati, the CEO of Crystal Nugs, successfully opened her store from the same program and said there isn't time to move the store and meet an April 1, 2024 deadline.

“Neighborhood outreach, finding the right the location, there are so many steps, so honestly, I don’t think she would have enough time to start the process over again,” said Bahati.

Bahati and Young are the only two black women to receive permits. It speaks to the larger socio-economic issues surrounding entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry.

The CEO of Diamond House Detox Vicky Magobet said they are not against the owner or business but are concerned for their patients.

“Cannabis is a gateway. There is also a lot of clients that I have spoken to when doing my evaluation with me where cannabis was something they used first when they were younger, and it seems to be a substance that sticks with them while also using other substances,” said Magobet.

ABC10 spoke with a patient currently in recovering that prefers to remain anonymous. She said she relies on the center to be her safe space.

“I think it’s also a commentary on society not taking us seriously, thinking I can stop anytime I want to and that’s just ignorance,” said the patient.

We reached out the city’s CORE program and were told the person who could speak about the program was not available today. The city only said the issue between the two businesses will be reviewed at city council on Feb. 21.

