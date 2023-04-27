Independent Bookstore Day | How to celebrate locally

Capital Books is hosting a three-day long event highlighting locally-owned bookstores and educating the community on the importance of reading around the region.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Independent Bookstore Day is coming up Saturday and Capital Books on K Street in downtown Sacramento has everything bookworms need to celebrate!

Capital Books is hosting a three-day Independent Bookstore Day event to highlight locally-owned bookstores and educate the community on the importance of reading around the region.

In addition to Capital Books, there are eight other participating independent bookstores:

"There's no other job in the world where people come to you to celebrate your work, and that's what our customers do on Independent Bookstore Day," said Ashley Ford, co-manager at Capital Books. "They show up to celebrate us and what we offer the community and there's just nothing like that feeling."

The event features a book crawl to the above-mentioned independent bookstores, book signings with local authors, free coffee and chats, live music, a pop-up shop in Cathedral Square and more! The page-turning festivities start Friday at 10 a.m. and go until Sunday night.

"It's crucial for independent bookstores because it's a celebration for what we do that other booksellers and online stores can't offer and that includes the community aspect," said Ford. "That's really the biggest thing is that the indie bookstores that are participating really reflect the community that they are in."

For more information and ways to support, you can visit Capital Book's website at www.CapitolBooksOnK.com.