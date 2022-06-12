Officers who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 get Freedom Award

The Freedom Award is presented every year to those who exhibit extraordinary dedication to freedom, democracy, and representative government.

WASHINGTON — The United States Capitol Historical Society is honoring D.C. law enforcement with a special award on Monday. The Historical Society presented the Freedom Award to DC Police and Capitol Police for the officers' actions in protecting the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

In a ceremony Monday night, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee III accepted the award on behalf of the two law enforcement agencies.

“It is often said ‘freedom isn’t free.' For two centuries the Capitol Police — with the support and partnership of the D.C. Metropolitan Police — served the Congressional community,” said U.S. Capitol Historical Society President, Jane L. Campbell in a press statement “They are the Capitol’s first line of defense so that our laws can pass, our institutions can function, and the American way of life continues. We thank them for their courage. Most importantly, we thank them for their sacrifice.”

During the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, at least 140 officers were injured when rioters clashed with rioters who eventually breached the building. Congressional leaders were evacuated to secure locations.

The historical society said through the officers' bravery, "Congress was able to reconvene and finish their work — and that of our democracy. The work of the Capitol Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police to keep the Capitol complex safe continues every day. We honor these fine men and women of law enforcement for their dedicated service."

The U.S. Capitol Historical Society created its Freedom Award to honor individuals and organizations that advance greater public understanding and appreciation for freedom, as represented by the U.S. Capitol and of Congress. The Freedom Award was first presented on September 17, 1993, on the eve of the 200th anniversary of George Washington laying the cornerstone of the U.S. Capitol. The award is named for the statue that graces the Capitol’s Dome: Freedom.

The 2021 Freedom Award recipients, U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) presented the award. Last year, the Society honored them as 2020 presidential election tellers for working in a bipartisan manner to oversee the certification of a free and fair election.