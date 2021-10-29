Car crash into Folsom hair salon, leaves owner shaken

Christina Mercadel said she has witnessed many car accidents and crashes along the street where her salon sits but nothing like this.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A Folsom hair salon owner is dealing with the aftermath after a car ran into their building on Wednesday morning, also hitting a wall into a neighboring nail salon. Christina Mercadel said she had witnessed many car accidents and crashes along East Bidwell Street — where her salon sits — but nothing like this.

"I saw him come through and I knew he wasn’t stopping and I just started yelling," explained Mercadel, the owner of Tangled Hair Salon on Folsom.

Mercadel said she was in shock when she saw a car going through a stop sign, crossing four lanes of traffic, and then heading through her parking lot — right toward her and her clients inside her business.

"The car came in the wall and ended where my client was sitting," she explained. "I just immediately went to check on my client and a stylist pulled the driver out of the car."

Mercadel explained that after entering the building, the car then went through an inside wall, causing it to fall onto people inside the neighboring nail salon, leaving a nail technician with minor injuries. Mercadel's client who was hit by the car went to the hospital but is doing ok.

"A car running into your building isn’t something that happens every day, so it’s a little traumatic for everyone involved," she explained.

She said in her ten years at the salon location off of East Bidwell Street in Folsom, car accidents have become a common occurrence.

"There’s even been people who have taken out our light poles, our front landscaping," Mercadel explained. "People just drive really fast, so it’s pretty scary."

City of Folsom Public Works said they had not received complaints about speeding through the area, and that segment was not identified as a roadway with high crash rates in their most recent city safety plan report.

Mercadel said she hadn't sent any formal complaints to the city, but said at the very least, she’d like to see crosswalks put in.

In the meantime, she had been dealing with ripped-out phone lines and electrical wires from the crash. She said her insurance would more than likely cover her losses that included hair products and her laptop.

She said ultimately she was just happy no one had major injuries.

"It seems like it was a freak type of accident," Mercadel said. "I never thought someone would come up the handicap accessible ramp."

Folsom Police Department did not respond to ABC10 on the status of the driver.

