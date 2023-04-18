Driver injured after car flies into second story of home in Placer County

The crash happened on Robbers Ravine Road in the Cape Horn area

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A driver was injured after crashing into the second story of a home in Placer County Sunday, according to CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit.

CAL FIRE and Placer County Fire Department responded to the crash on Robbers Ravine Road in the Cape Horn area.

PG&E shut off power to the area while crews worked to stabilize the carport the vehicle was on and rescue the driver using a rope system. No other passengers were in the vehicle.

The driver was extricated and handed off to an emergency medical team waiting in the home’s second story, CAL FIRE says.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

