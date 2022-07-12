x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 injured after car crashes into parked Sacramento CSI vehicle

The driver was said to be driving the wrong way before the collision, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into a parked CSI vehicle Wednesday afternoon. 

The driver, taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, crashed into the unoccupied parked car in the 2600 block of Del Paso Blvd. around 2:30 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by the vehicle. 

Officials are investigating and no further information is available at this time.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Family of 2 brothers killed by Sacramento police investigator speaking out

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out