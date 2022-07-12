2 injured after car crashes into parked Sacramento CSI vehicle

The driver was said to be driving the wrong way before the collision, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into a parked CSI vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The driver, taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, crashed into the unoccupied parked car in the 2600 block of Del Paso Blvd. around 2:30 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department.

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by the vehicle.

Officials are investigating and no further information is available at this time.

