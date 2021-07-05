Cars suspected of having illegal fireworks explode in Tracy neighborhood

Investigators have not determined whether only one car or both had the fireworks mortars but said there was evidence of illegal fireworks in and around the cars.

TRACY, Calif. — Car parts were strewn across a Tracy neighborhood early Monday morning after an explosion that firefighters suspect was caused by illegal fireworks.

Division Chief David Brammel, of South San Joaquin Fire Authority, said fire crews had responded to the incident around 1:25 a.m. Monday morning on the 500 block of Cecelio Way. It was originally called in as a structure fire involving a vehicle.

Arriving firefighters saw two cars on fire in the driveway of a home. Division Chief Brammel told ABC10 parts exploded from the vehicle as crews arrived and landed several yards away, igniting trees and vegetation in the area. The house itself was not damaged and no injuries were reported.

While the investigation is ongoing, Brammel said there was evidence of illegal fireworks use around the cars and some unspent mortars in the vehicle. Investigators have not determined whether only one car or both had the mortars.

Brammel said he suspects the source of the fiery explosion was the illegal fireworks, but cause is still being investigated at this time. He said the incident is suspicious in nature due to the fireworks activity in the area and that it is not uncommon to have spent fireworks that still have explosive material in them.

RELATED: