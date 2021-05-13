VIDEO: Car catches fire after driver uses hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette

The car is a total loss and cannot be recovered, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer says.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A car burst into flames Thursday afternoon in Maryland after a driver used hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette, officials said.

According to officials, the fire happened just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Federal Plaza Shopping Center parking lot in Rockville.

Montgomery County Fire Department spokesperson Pete Piringer told WUSA9 the fire was caused by the "driver using hand sanitizer and smoking a cigarette," which he cites as a "bad combo in an unventilated area like a car."

The car is a total loss and cannot be recovered, Piringer said. Montgomery County Fire officials treated and transported the driver to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor burns to their body and non-life threatening injuries.

Just last week in Gaithersburg, a truck caught on fire Wednesday morning after live electric wires fell on top of it.

The incident happened on West Diamond Avenue and Muddy Branch Road around 7 a.m.

Live wires in the area fell on the road and under and on top of the truck causing it to engulf in flames, Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer told WUSA9. The occupants in the car were able to get out and there are no reported injuries.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and Pepco controlled the power lines.