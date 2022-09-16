Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home

"It surprised us but we kind of figured, well there it goes again and nothing has been done about it."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.

“It surprised us but we kind of figured, well there it goes again and nothing has been done about it,” said Stanley.

“One police officer said, 'Well you are lucky you got this fence.' Yeah, we are lucky we have this fence otherwise the girl would have went right through our bedroom,” said Geri.

The concrete and iron barricades they installed more than 20 years ago have kept them safe through what could have been 11 life-altering crashes into their home.

“A lot of times I’m scared. I am scared that some car is going to come right through, so I don’t really go to the front that often,” said Geri.

At the end of July, a car chase ended in the same neighborhood. Sacramento police chasing down suspects in a stolen car led to the demolition of multiple vehicles and a woman losing the last memory of her late husband.

"That was my husband’s car and it's totaled now. We can't even keep that as a memory, to cherish, as anything to pass along to our kids, for us to use along the way. That's gone," the homeowner told ABC10.

Residents say Sacramento police used to have officers on motorcycles in the area, which was a huge help. They’ve also spoken with the city, but that was several years ago.

“We talked to them about the possibility of speed bumps, a red light. They told us this is a thoroughfare for the fire department so they really can’t do much about that,” said Stanley.

ABC10 asked Sacramento Police about the possibility of bringing officers on motorcycles back into the neighborhood. They said area residents can request them through their non-emergency line.

We also contacted the city’s Public Works Department about the intersection and are waiting for a response.

