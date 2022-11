All five people were transported to the hospital, one with significant injuries and the others with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people were injured in a vehicle collision Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

A car crashed into a Ross store in the 3700 Block of Truxel Rd.

All five people were transported to the hospital, one with significant injuries and the others with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Incident info: 3700 Block of Truxel Rd. Vehicle into commercial building. Total of 5 patients transported. 1 with significant injuries, the other 5 with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/J3x8k4WS3e — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) November 13, 2022

