PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Update: 8:20 p.m.

After a car went off a Placer County embankment, the sheriff's office has confirmed that six people have been removed from the vehicle. There is no current update on their condition, according to Lt. Andrew Scott with the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when available.

Original story:

The Placer County Sheriffs Office has closed Yankee Jim's Road near Shirttail Canyon Road after a car went over an embankment.

The sheriff's office said the car went 300' over the embankment with six people inside. Cal Fire's Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit is at the area with the sheriff's office and CHP is en route to the area.

An update on the occupants of the car was not immediately available from the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

