On Sunday morning, Sequita Thomspon, Stephon Clark’s grandmother, went outside to check the mail when a family friend says she was met with a vehicle that had crashed into her front grate.

“Sequita is emotional, she’s distraught. Sounds of screeching tires and something slamming into the front of the house is traumatic because she’s still having nightmares from hearing gunshots in the backyard,” said Jamilia Land, a family friend of the Clark’s.

This is how Stephon Clark’s family’s home looks less than month after it was renovated. A family friend says Clark’s grandmother woke up to see a car slammed into her front gate. pic.twitter.com/DDWOX8gDIv — Daniela Pardo (@danielapardotv) November 25, 2018

The incident comes less than a month after Stephon Clark’s grandparents had parts of their home remodeled by Habitat for Humanity and other members of the community.

“I believe that it was indeed an accident from what has been disclosed by some of the neighbors. Apparently, a young woman was intoxicated, struck the front, and took off running,” Land explained.

Land says the Clark family is grateful for everyone who came together to beautify their home but added the family won’t be able to fully heal if they stay in that house.

“What I need people to understand is that you can put up some fresh coat of paint, you can remodel, but you cannot fix the damage that’s been done inside. We, as a community, must come together. It is time to get them out of this house,” Land told ABC10.

