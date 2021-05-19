Landing a job in an extremely competitive market

The CEO of Career Center of the Southeast shares advice on how to stand out in a sea of applicants, nail your interview, and land the job.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Graduation season is underway with college students turning their tassels and tackling a new stage of life, including starting the job hunt.

They're entering a very competitive market as a recent poll shows nearly half of spring 2020 grads are still searching for a job.

What can recent grads or anyone trying to get a job do to stand out and land a job?

WFMY spoke with Kimberly Harris, the CEO and founder of the Career Center of the Southeast, for some advice.

Two common mistakes to avoid during a job interview:

A lack of interest in the position

Intellectual absence

Harris said to remember professional etiquette, put your phone away and do your research.

Two ways graduates can stand out from the competition:

Have a strong online presence

Get creative with applications

"I've seen things, very creative. Someone posted her headshot and all of the companies she wanted to work with," Harris added.

Two ways to follow up after the interview:

Send a thank you note or email to the hiring manager

Connect on social media business networking sites