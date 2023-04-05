Stockton Cargo SC prepares for inaugural match

The new USL-W team will call San Joaquin Delta College's soccer field home for its inaugural season, starting Saturday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — For the first time in 12 years, professional soccer will return to Stockton Saturday as the city's new United Soccer League-Women's expansion team hosts its first match.

The Stockton Cargo Soccer Club (SC) will take on the Oakland Soul SC at the new team's home field for this season, San Joaquin Delta College.

"It's the culmination of a lot of hard work," said team president Lee Neves. "We had our jersey reveal, putting the team together, open tryouts, practices -- all those things. It's a little gratifying to see it all come together, I'm looking forward to Saturday."

Last April the USL-W announced an expansion to Stockton. The league is the women's version of the United Soccer League, the same league the Sacramento Republic FC plays in.

Neves says in addition to giving Stockton soccer fans a new team to support, the soccer club will also give local players a chance to showcase their talent.

"If we draw a big fat circle around Stockton, the 209, and get all the best players from here, I have no doubt that we will put a championship caliber team to bring home the USL-W trophy to Stockton," said Neves. "It is going to be amazing. It's something that Stockton is due for."

The last time soccer was played professionally in Stockton was when the city's California Cougars joined the Professional Arena Soccer League in 2004 for a six-season stint before being dissolved in 2011.

The Cargo will join the Single-A Stockton Ports and NBA G-League Kings as the city's third sports team.

"Stockton Cargo is my love letter to Stockton. Stockton is the city that has embraced me with open arms time and time again," said Neves. "This is the little that I can do to give back to the city of Stockton, give a product that the city can be super proud of and give an opportunity for our local ladies to really showcase themselves on a national stage."

The match begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at San Joaquin Delta College. The team is hosting a tailgate starting at noon. The first 100 fans will receive a free rally towel.

Tickets for the inaugural match are still available and start at $3.50.

Click HERE for more details on the team's full inaugural season schedule.

